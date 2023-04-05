Westwood baseball splits home double header with Huntland

The Westwood Rockets split a home double header with Huntland Tuesday – winning 5-1 before dropping the night cap 5-4.
In game one, the Rockets scored in every inning, using 7 hits and 3 Huntland errors to win 5-1.
Caleb Crouch, Elijah Vernon and Brady Christian all knocked in runs at the plate.
Kaysen Lowery earned the win on the mound – working 3.2 innings and striking out 6 while walking 5 and allowing 3 hits.
Fortunes were reversed in the nightcap. Huntland scored three in the third and one in the fourth to edge past the Rockets, despite Westwood outhitting the Hornets 10-2.
The Rockets scored in the top of the fifth on a single by Keller Hatfield to cut the deficit to 1. But Westwood stranded runners to close the game.