Sports

Westwood baseball splits home double header with Huntland

Published

Carter Bell

The Westwood Rockets split a home double header with Huntland Tuesday – winning 5-1 before dropping the night cap 5-4.

In game one, the Rockets scored in every inning, using 7 hits and 3 Huntland errors to win 5-1.

Caleb Crouch, Elijah Vernon and Brady Christian all knocked in runs at the plate.

Kaysen Lowery earned the win on the mound – working 3.2 innings and striking out 6 while walking 5 and allowing 3 hits.

Fortunes were reversed in the nightcap. Huntland scored three in the third and one in the fourth to edge past the Rockets, despite Westwood outhitting the Hornets 10-2.

The Rockets scored in the top of the fifth on a single by Keller Hatfield to cut the deficit to 1. But Westwood stranded runners to close the game.

