Westwood made a valiant effort to comeback from down 9-0 at Community Thursday night, but fell just short in a 9-6 loss to the Vikings in a DRVC matchup.

Westwood got RBIs from Caleb Crouch, Jayden Dickens and Ayden VanWinkle.

Westwood was down 9-0 before pushing six runs across in the seventh before eventually running out of outs.

Caleb Crouch was hit with the loss – allowing 3 earned runs over 3 innings of work.