Westwood baseball can’t overcome slow start in 7-6 loss to Liberty

Published

Davion Dycus fires a pitch Thursday, March 21, 2024. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

A slow start, defensive miscues and missed opportunities with runners in scoring position cost the Westwood Rockets in a 7-6 home loss to Liberty Thursday – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.

The Rockets fell behind two batters into the game after a 3-base error and a single. That led to a 5-0 Liberty lead before the Rockets could get off the mat.

Westwood scored four in the bottom of the fourth to pull to within one but left two runners stranded that could have tied or taken the lead. Then in the bottom of the sixth the Rockets pushed one run across the plate and had runners at second and third with one out but left them stranded.

The Rockets stranded 8 runners – 7 of those in scoring position.

Brady Christian pitched the final 2.1 innings for Westwood and really settled things down. Christian didn’t allow a run while striking out six.

CJ Chavis was tagged with the loss after allowing 2 runs over three innings – neither were earned.

