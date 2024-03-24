WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Raider baseball splits two in Cleveland; Lady Raider softball goes 2-2 in Warrior Classic

The Red Raider baseball team split a pair of games in Cleveland, Tennessee Saturday in their final tune-up before District 9-4A play begins in the upcoming week.
The Raiders were stroked by Cleveland 14-4 before recovering to beat Walker Valley 6-4.
CLEVELAND 14, RED RAIDERS 4
The Raiders actually had a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the third before the wheels fell off. Cleveland racked up 5 in the 3rd and then 7 in the 5th to end things early with the mercy rule.
Raider pitchers issued 8 walks and 3 defensive errors helped Cleveland and its 13 hits.
Davis McKenzie was hit with the loss after getting touched up for 2 earned on 3 hits without recording an out.
Cole Pippenger had 2 of Coffee County’s 6 hits – one of those a triple – with 2 runs scored an an RBI. Nate Rutledge knocked in a pair on two hits.
WALKER VALLEY 4, RED RAIDERS 6
The Raiders took a 6-0 lead then held on late for a 6-4 win in their second game Saturday.
Isaiah Deadman earned the win with 4 solid innings. Deadman only allowed 2 hits and struck out a pair over 4 scoreless. Trey Turner picked up the save.
The Raider bats were a bit more lively in this game with 4 extra base hits. Colter Neel pounded out two doubles, joined by Brendon Sheppard and Trevor Jesse. Neel scored twice.
The Raiders open district play with a 2-game series Monday and Tuesday with Warren County. Monday is on the road, Tuesday at home and both games start at 6:30 p.m.
LADY RAIDER SOFTBALL 12, MT JULIET 4
Coffee County ripped 14 hits – including three apiece from Ella Arnold and Savannah Cooper – in a 12-4 win over Mt. Juliet in the Warrior Classic Thursday in Murfreesboro.
CHS scored 3 in the first and never trailed.
Arnold, Cooper and Kara Wheeler all doubled. Willow Carden picked up a triple in the win.
LADY RAIDER SOFTBALL 6, HUNTSVILLE 4
Lilly Norman singled in the bottom of the fifth to scored Maggie Montgomery and Paisley Campbell on a walk off over Huntsville, Alabama.
Norman finished with 3 RBIs at the plate and the win in the circle – allowing 4 earned over 5 innings with 4 strikeouts and 3 walks.
Willow Carden also k nocked in a pair of runs. Chesnie Cox and Madison Pruitt doubled.
LADY RAIDER SOFTBALL 1, GIBBS 4
Coffee County had more errors (4) than hits (3) in a 4-1 loss to Gibbs Friday – the first loss of the season for the Lady Raiders.
None of the Gibbs runs were earned.
Willow Carden had the lone extra base hit for the Lady Raiders with a double.
Katelyn Anderson was the tough-luck loser in the circle, allowing 4 unearned on 8 hits and 2 walks.
LADY RAIDER SOFTBALL 6, DEKALB COUNTY 8
CHS battled back from down 8-2 but couldn’t complete the comeback in an 8-6 loss early Saturday morning.
DeKalb County brought their bats early – scoring in each of the first four innings.
Madison Pruitt knocked in a pair of runs and Channah Gannon, Ella Arnold and Kara Wheeler all picked up extra base hits in the loss. Arnold had another 3-hit day – her second in the weekend tournament.
The Lady Raiders head to Gulf Shores, Alabama for games this week.