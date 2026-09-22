Weecy Patterson

Weecy Patteron, age 89, passed away on September 22, 2026. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike Patterson. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim N. Patterson, twin daughters, Jean (Rusty) Shearer of College Grove, Tennessee and Jeannine (James) Lynn of Thompsons Station, Tennessee, daughter-in-law, Sandra Patterson of Knoxville, Tennessee, sister, Nancy Kilgore of Brandon, Mississippi, step-sister, Yvonne Middleton of Eupora, Mississippi, her seven grandchildren, Laura (Seth) Starkey of Starkville, Mississippi, Drew Patterson of Brooklyn, New York, Hunter (Kathryn) Patterson of Knoxville, Tennessee, Jonathan Lynn of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Chelsea Peck of Franklin, Tennessee, Rebecca (Parker) Morrow of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Matthew Shearer of College Grove, Tennessee and her five great-grandchildren, Sam Starkey, Charles Starkey and Elizabeth Starkey of Starkville, Mississippi, and Beau Morrow and John Morrow of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and many relatives in Mississippi and Texas. She was also preceded in death by her father, Walter Henson of Stewart, Mississippi, her mother, Fannie (Dendy) Kilgore and stepfather, John L. Kilgore of Greenwood, Mississippi, and her brother, Mickey Henson of Portland, Texas.

Born December 5, 1936 in Choctaw County, Mississippi, she attended grade school in Winona, Mississippi and high school at French Camp Academy in French Camp, Mississippi, graduating in 1955. She graduated from Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi.

A resident of Tullahoma, Tennessee since 1959, she was active in the AEDC Women’s Club and volunteered with the Red Cross. She was active in Girl Scouts and provided foster care through AGAPE. After raising her three children, she worked as a para-professional in Tullahoma Schools for 14 years, first at the old Davidson Academy and later at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School, retiring in 1983.

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A member of the church of Christ at Cedar Lane since 1964 (formerly Bel-Aire Church of Christ), she was active in women’s ministry and served as building decorator for many years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to French Camp Academy One Fine Place in French Camp, Mississippi 39745-9703.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26th, 2026 at the church of Christ at Cedar Lane from 11:00am-12:00pm Noon, with the funeral to immediately follow at 12:00pm Noon. A private burial will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.