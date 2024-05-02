Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

WEDNESDAY SCOREBOARD: CMS Lady Raider softball advances to Area title; CMS Raiders shutout by EO Coffman

Published

CMS Lady Raider softball players during their home opener Monday, March 11, 2024. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

The Coffee Middle Lady Raiders will play for an Area 6 Championship.

CMS held off a late Warren County rally Wednesday night for a 4-3 win. CMS scored four in the bottom of the fourth and then the Pioneers answered with 3 in the sixth.

Paige Chilton knocked in a pair for Coffee Middle in the win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Briley Jernigan went 5.2 and allowed 3 runs (2 earned) while striking out 4 before giving way to Briley Apicella, who tossed 1.1 innings of perfect ball.

The Lady Raiders will move on to the championship at 5 p.m. Thursday at home.

COFFEE MIDDLE BASEBALL 0, EO COFFMAN 4

The Raiders just couldn’t scratch any runs across the plate in a 4-0 loss to EO Coffman in the Area 6 Championship game Wednesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders did manage 4 hits, but all of them were singles. Mason Floyd had two of those.

Jordan Henley gets the tough-luck loss on the mound after only allowing 2 earned runs over 5.2 innings. He scattered 5 hits, walked 4 and struck out 2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023