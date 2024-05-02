WEDNESDAY SCOREBOARD: CMS Lady Raider softball advances to Area title; CMS Raiders shutout by EO Coffman

The Coffee Middle Lady Raiders will play for an Area 6 Championship.

CMS held off a late Warren County rally Wednesday night for a 4-3 win. CMS scored four in the bottom of the fourth and then the Pioneers answered with 3 in the sixth.

Paige Chilton knocked in a pair for Coffee Middle in the win.

Briley Jernigan went 5.2 and allowed 3 runs (2 earned) while striking out 4 before giving way to Briley Apicella, who tossed 1.1 innings of perfect ball.

The Lady Raiders will move on to the championship at 5 p.m. Thursday at home.

COFFEE MIDDLE BASEBALL 0, EO COFFMAN 4

The Raiders just couldn’t scratch any runs across the plate in a 4-0 loss to EO Coffman in the Area 6 Championship game Wednesday.

The Raiders did manage 4 hits, but all of them were singles. Mason Floyd had two of those.

Jordan Henley gets the tough-luck loss on the mound after only allowing 2 earned runs over 5.2 innings. He scattered 5 hits, walked 4 and struck out 2.