Wednesday is senior citizen day at Coffee County Fair

The 165th Coffee County Fair officially got underway Saturday, Sept. 3 with opening ceremonies at the grandstands and events continue through the end of the day Saturday, Sept. 10.

One of the main events Wednesday, Sept. 7 is senior citizen day – seniors get free admission, with senior programming in the grandstands beginning at 9 a.m.

The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive.

Midway rides are active everyday Wristbands can be purchased on site or online by clicking here. Upcoming fair dates and information below the video:

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Gate admission $5. Gates open at 4 p.m., rides at 5 p.m. Senior citizens 62 and older free until 4 p.m. Bring a canned good for $1 off admission.

9 am – Senior Citizens Program

5 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

6 pm – Open Dairy Cattle Show

7 pm – Nick’s Kid Show

7 pm – Mini Rods

8:30 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

Thursday, Sept. 8

Gate admission $10. Gates open at 4 p.m., rides at 5 p.m.

5 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

5:15 – Southern States Wrestling Meet & Greet

6 pm – Demolition Derby

6 pm – Southern States Wrestling

6 pm – Junior Dairy Cattle Show

7 pm – Nick’s Game Show

Friday, Sept. 9

Gate admission $10 after 4 p.m.., free admission before. Rides open at 1 p.m.

11 am – Youth Field Day

1 pm – Nick’s Game Show

2 pm – Ice Cream Eating Contest

3 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

3 pm – Hair to Hare Affair

5 pm – Beard and Mullet Contest

5:30 pm – Double Shot Concert

6 pm – Open & Junior Beef Cattle Show

6:45 – Justin Williams Show

7 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

7 pm – Hair to Hare Affair

8 pm – Brandon Davis concert

Saturday, Sept. 10

Gate admission $10. Gates open at 8 a.m., rides begin at 11 a.m.

9 am – Friends of the Pet Show

11:30 am – Peddle PUll

11:30 – Open & Junior Beef

1 pm – Power Wheels Derby

1 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

1 pm – Hair to Hare Affair

2 pm – Watermelon eating contest

4 pm – Rooster Crowing Contest

5 pm – Mule Race

5 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

7 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

7 pm – Mud Race

More event info here.