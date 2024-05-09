WEATHER DELAYS: Wednesday storms wreck sports schedules

All area sports were postponed on Wednesday due to rain and severe weather across Tennessee.

The Red Raider soccer team’s opening round of the district tournament was pushed back for the second time. The Raiders were originally scheduled to play Tuesday, then Wednesday at 8pm, then Wednesday at 4 pm, before a switch to 5 p.m. and then eventually a postponement.

Raider soccer will now take on Columbia Thursday at Raider Academy.

The Raiders need to win to keep their season alive and play for a district championship.

Coffee County enters the semi-finals 12-1-3 on the year, with the only loss coming to top seeded Shelbyville.

CHS softball was set to take on Columbia Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a must win game at Lincoln County. That game was postponed to Thursday at 5 p.m. A win will put the Lady Raiders in the championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday night against Lincoln County. Hear it all on Thunder Radio WMSR.

Meanwhile, CMS softball has been scheduled to host the AA Section 2 tournament this week but rainy weather cancelled games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. They will be played Thursday. CMS is scheduled to play Stewarts Creek at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.