Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

WEATHER DELAYS: Wednesday storms wreck sports schedules

Published

All area sports were postponed on Wednesday due to rain and severe weather across Tennessee.

The Red Raider soccer team’s opening round of the district tournament was pushed back for the second time. The Raiders were originally scheduled to play Tuesday, then Wednesday at 8pm, then Wednesday at 4 pm, before a switch to 5 p.m. and then eventually a postponement.

Raider soccer will now take on Columbia Thursday at Raider Academy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders need to win to keep their season alive and play for a district championship.

Coffee County enters the semi-finals 12-1-3 on the year, with the only loss coming to top seeded Shelbyville.

CHS softball was set to take on Columbia Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a must win game at Lincoln County. That game was postponed to Thursday at 5 p.m. A win will put the Lady Raiders in the championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday night against Lincoln County. Hear it all on Thunder Radio WMSR.

Meanwhile, CMS softball has been scheduled to host the AA Section 2 tournament this week but rainy weather cancelled games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. They will be played Thursday. CMS is scheduled to play Stewarts Creek at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023