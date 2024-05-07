WEATHER DELAYS: Raider soccer, CMS softball pushed back

The Red Raider soccer team’s opening round of the district tournament has been pushed back.

Due to rainouts on Monday in quarter-final games, the Raiders’ Tuesday semi-final game was pushed to Wednesday. The Raiders will now play Columbia at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Siegel High School in the semi-finals.

The Raiders need to win to keep their season alive and play for a district championship.

Coffee County enters the semi-finals 12-1-3 on the year, with the only loss coming to top seeded Shelbyville.

Meanwhile, CMS softball has been scheduled to host the AA Section 2 tournament this week but rainy weather cancelled games Monday and Tuesday. They will be played Wednesday, weather permitting. CMS is scheduled to play Stewarts Creek at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.