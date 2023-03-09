Connect with us

Weather cancels inaugural Dream for Weave Softball jamboree

Published

Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball team was set to host the inaugural Dream for Weave Softball jamboree on Thursday, March 9.

Unfortunately, mother nature had other plans.

Rainy weather has forced the cancellation of the event, which was to feature 6 teams playing 3 games with gate donations to the 501c3 Dream for Weave Foundation in honor of late WMSR Sports Director Dennis Weaver.

Softball coach Brandon McWhorter said he hopes to try to have the event again next season. The Lady Raiders open the regular season next week, hosting Eagleville at 6 p.m. March 15th.

Meanwhile, you can still donate to the Dream for Weave Foundation by clicking here. Also be listening to Thunder Radio WMSR Thursday, March 16 for the first ever Dream for Weave Foundation Radiothon – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

In the past two years, the foundation has contributed approximately $20,000 in scholarship funding for graduating CHS athletes and helped to purchase athletic equipment for students in need

Learn more about the foundation here.

