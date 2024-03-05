Glasgow, Kentucky – Mr. Wayne Irven Brock, age 72, of Glasgow, KY, formerly of McMinnville, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at his home in Glasgow, KY.

Mr. Brock was born on July 28, 1951, in Pikeville, TN, to his late parents James Allie Brock and Daltha Myrtle King Brock. He attended Central High School in McMinnville, TN, and was also a former employee of Dezurik Inc. in McMinnville. Mr. Brock attended Crossland Community Church in Glasgow, KY. He served his country in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Brock loved God, his family, and was devoted to his country. He was a fun-loving person with a friendly smile and cared for his fellow man with a generous heart. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who ever knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by mother of Samantha, Suzie Brock; brothers, Charlie Brock, Alton and Aulton Brock, James Lurton Brock and wife, Sue Sparkman Brock; brothers-in-law, Floyd C. Craven, James A. Craven, and James B. Seals.

Mr. Brock is survived by his wife, Sarah Brock; mother of Joseph and Billy, Kathy Nesmith; children, Billy Franklin Brock (Bethany), Joseph Grayson Brock, and Samantha Beth Brock; step children, Amanda Emberton, Bella Chinn, Elizabeth Tate, Benjamin Tate; grandchildren, William Isaiah Brock, Zoey Byars, Jada Oneal, Akasha Oneal; great grandchild, Dillan King; siblings, Trula Joyce Craven Pinkston, Anna Kristine Craven Seals, Clara Belle McGee, Allie Marie Hyatt (Harold), Ruby Ethel Northcutt (Rickie), Wilburn Reed Brock, and Twyman Levoy Brock (Carol); numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, friends, cousins, aunts, other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Visitation will also take place Friday, March 8, 2024, from 10:00am until 2:00pm with celebration of life services beginning at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brock family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com