Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Wayne Allen Tidwell

Published

Mr. Wayne Allen Tidwell, age 90, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at his residence.

Mr. Tidwell was born in Bon Aqua, TN, to his late parents James Alvin Tidwell and Christine Underhill Tidwell. He worked for AEDC for 43 years and after retirement, he started working with Central Funeral Home as a greeter. He and his wife, Janette, are members of Hillsboro church of Christ. Mr. Tidwell loved sports, especially anything to do with UT Vols. He enjoyed watching gameshows, old Westerns, and he also enjoyed gardening. Mr. Tidwell loved the beach and being in the sun. He loved people and enjoyed talking to people even more and never knew a stranger. Mr. Tidwell also always had candy for his fellow church-goers when attending church services.

Mr. Tidwell is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janette Tidwell; daughter, Vonda Graham (Tom); sister, Brenda Caldwell (Charles); grandchildren, Jeremy Graham (Kelli) and Erinn Sherwood (Andrew); great grandchildren, Dexter, Graham, Mack, Kaitlin Graham (Brannan); great great grandchild, Huxson Graham; nephew, Scott Caldwell (Susan); niece, Molly Caldwell Young (Jamie); two great nephews and three great nieces.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 3:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tidwell family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023