Mr. Wayne Allen Tidwell, age 90, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at his residence.

Mr. Tidwell was born in Bon Aqua, TN, to his late parents James Alvin Tidwell and Christine Underhill Tidwell. He worked for AEDC for 43 years and after retirement, he started working with Central Funeral Home as a greeter. He and his wife, Janette, are members of Hillsboro church of Christ. Mr. Tidwell loved sports, especially anything to do with UT Vols. He enjoyed watching gameshows, old Westerns, and he also enjoyed gardening. Mr. Tidwell loved the beach and being in the sun. He loved people and enjoyed talking to people even more and never knew a stranger. Mr. Tidwell also always had candy for his fellow church-goers when attending church services.

Mr. Tidwell is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janette Tidwell; daughter, Vonda Graham (Tom); sister, Brenda Caldwell (Charles); grandchildren, Jeremy Graham (Kelli) and Erinn Sherwood (Andrew); great grandchildren, Dexter, Graham, Mack, Kaitlin Graham (Brannan); great great grandchild, Huxson Graham; nephew, Scott Caldwell (Susan); niece, Molly Caldwell Young (Jamie); two great nephews and three great nieces.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 3:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tidwell family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com