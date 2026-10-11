WaWa to celebrate grand opening Wednesday in Manchester

Wawa will celebrate the opening of its Manchester store Wednesday, October 14, with free coffee, a ribbon cutting and a competition featuring local first responders.

The store, located at 24 Campground Road, will be Wawa’s fifth location in Tennessee.

The celebration begins at 8 a.m., with free, limited-edition T-shirts for the first 250 customers, while supplies last. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and other festivities begin at 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Customers can also receive free hot coffee in any size from October 14 through October 18.

Local police and fire departments will compete in Wawa’s “Hoagies for Heroes” sandwich-building competition. The company will donate $1,000 to each department’s charity of choice.

The event will also feature Wawa mascot Wally Goose and a presentation highlighting milestones in the company’s history. Company leaders are scheduled to discuss Wawa’s continued expansion in Tennessee.

Wawa says it plans to open up to seven Tennessee stores in 2026 and more than 50 over the next decade. Each store represents an investment of more than $7.5 million and employs an average of 35 associates, according to the company.