WaWa coming to Tullahoma

Wawa is coming to 1936 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma, TN 37388, replacing the Ruby Tuesday that recently closed at the site, according to The Tullahoma News. The Tullahoma Planning Commission approved the site plan for the convenience store and gas station at its September 21 meeting. The application was brought forward by James Luety of CSC Properties, according to the publication’s September 24 report.

The project will reuse a property that has housed Ruby Tuesday for years. Property records identify 1936 N. Jackson St. as a 1.74-acre commercial parcel with a 4,390-square-foot, single-story restaurant building, 88 parking spaces and approximately 300 feet of frontage along North Jackson Street.

The incoming store will combine Wawa’s convenience retail, foodservice and fuel operations. Wawa describes itself as more than a destination for food, coffee and fuel, while its store operations include prepared food and beverages, merchandise, fuel transactions and made-to-order offerings.