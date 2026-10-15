Was Not Hiring Matt Nagy a Mistake?

Story by Micah McKamey

Host of Titans Rundown

With the Tennessee Titans looking like one of the worst teams in the NFL and potentially the first 0-17 team in NFL history, the question begs to be asked: Did the Titans make a mistake hiring Robert Saleh, and should they have hired Matt Nagy instead? People will call this an overreaction, fair enough. We don’t know what will happen by the end of the year, and who knows, maybe things turn around, but it looks bleak right now. This offense is such a disaster that it hurts to watch, and it feels like the team has gotten worse under Saleh. With Matt Nagy keeping an offense that should be dead in the water stable and the Titans looking terrible, the conversation is at least appealing.

Saleh so far

Before starting with the case for Nagy, it is important to look at the job that Saleh has done so far. Saleh has been underwhelming at best and downright diabolical at worst. He’s had a decent defense but he has had questionable clock management and his players seem completely clueless at times. The two things that kill me the most personally are the way he uses his linebackers, and how he shows zero accountability against his players. The way Cedric Gray is used on defense is a crime and it needs to be studied. Cody Barton is not apart of this rebuild and should not be treated that way because he is old and he’s slowing down. Barton was a great linebacker but he works better now as a mentor. Also, the fact that there is ZERO accountability when speaking to the press is frustrating. Question: How many times has Saleh called out a player for bad performance? Now, how many times has he talked hypotheticals about our record? His problems are further than this, but if he’s gonna succeed, there needs to be more accountability. Overall, Saleh has been a mediocre coach and his only saving grace is that his side of the ball has been at least passable. If I had to give a letter grade, it would be a D+.

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The Nagy case

With all of that in mind, does this mean Matt Nagy should this teams head coach? To find this answer, we need to take a look at the results in New York with Nagy at the helm. Currently, Nagy is running the 21st best defense in total yards with the 16th best rushing attack and the 20th best pass unit [ESPN]. They are also tied for 20th in points per game with the Minnesota Vikings at 21.8 points per game [ESPN]. This does not sound great at first, but there’s context to this. After week one, Jaxon Dart went out with an MCL injury that will put him out for the rest of the year. When looking at Nagy with Dart though, he looked like a brand new man. Dart went 23/29 for 230 yards and three touchdowns and no turnovers [ESPN]. Obviously, it’s the Cowboys defense, but even then that is an incredible statline. Even with Jameis, while the offense hasn’t been elite, it has been good enough and with this state of Jameis Winston, that is a miracle. It is also important to consider what Nagy was planning on doing with the Titans if he were named head coach. Some people have a problem with the playcalling of Nagy, and that can be a problem at times, but this would not have been a problem with Nagy. Nagy was planning on giving play calling to someone else and with his connections, it is easy to conclude that he could find a good playcaller for his offense. He also has connections on the defensive side of the ball. Obviously not happening, but if you were to go one and done with Saleh and hire Nagy, he could easily get Todd Bowles with his connection to Nagy or get Chiefs DB coach Dave Merritt. Nagy is a solid offensive mind, his problem is that he struggles playcalling and he can struggle with clock management, this could kill two birds with one stone. Matt Nagy is obviously an imperfect coach, but as time goes on, it looks like Titans fans might have been overexaggerating about how bad he would have been.

The Truth

The truth behind this is complicated because of the unknown and how bad this team is. How much would REALLY change if Matt Nagy got the call? He might have had the same problems he had with the Bears, Cam Ward may still be bad, and imagine this fanbases outrage if this team was 0-5 with Nagy instead of Saleh, the outrage would be even worse! Two things can be true at once, Matt Nagy would be doing better right now and this team would still have the same problems holding them back. The truth is, it is too early to tell if not hiring Nagy was a mistake or not because of Saleh’s plea for patience. It can be said that maybe hiring Saleh was a mistake, but, again, it’s too early to tell. The only question I’ll ask is this: could we see Matt Nagy get hired if Borgonzi keeps his job?

Story by Micah McKamey

Host of Titans Rundown