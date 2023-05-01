Warren County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating wanted woman

Be on the lookout.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in finding Melissa A. Sanders, a 49-year-old white female who is wanted for the crimes of Theft of Property, $1,000.00 or More, and Financial Exploitation of an Elderly or Vulnerable Adult.

According to the authorities, there is currently no information on the type of vehicle that Sanders may be driving.

The authorities are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward and contact Warren County Investigator Spencer Pryor at (931) 473-8032 or the non-emergency number of the E-911 Center at (931) 668-7000.