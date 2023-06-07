Connect with us

News

Warren County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Vehicle and Driver Linked to Armed Robbery

Investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office have reached out to the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle believed to be connected to an armed robbery that took place on May 30th, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 9:02:13 p.m. at the Morrison Market, located at 10012 Manchester Highway.

Surveillance footage from the store reveals a white Toyota Tacoma with a trailer arriving at the front of the establishment at 8:45:32 p.m. The driver of the truck enters the store and does not exit until 8:48:48 p.m., potentially making him a vital witness to the robbery.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is now urging anyone who was driving the truck depicted in the provided image around the time of the robbery or anyone who recognizes the vehicle and can identify the owner to come forward.

Investigators Spencer Pryor or Gary Kemper can be reached at (931) 473-8032. Alternatively, information can be relayed through the non-emergency number for the 911 Center at (931) 668-7000.

