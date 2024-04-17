Warren County man shoots at Sheriff’s Deputies

On April 9th, 2024, at approximately 8:53 p.m., deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Marcrom Road, located in Morrison, TN regarding a welfare check on a possible domestic assault. Officers were made aware that the victim had left the residence. Dispatch advised the deputies that the suspect was believed to be intoxicated and that he had weapons in the home. Dispatch also advised deputies that the suspect had fired at least one shot prior to the victim leaving the residence.

After arriving on the scene, and observing the layout of the property, deputies parked their vehicles in a manor believed to be safe to approach the home on foot. The suspect was seen on the deck of the home, and the first shot was fired at the deputies by a 61-year-old male, later identified as Kurtis Michael Grubbs. Deputies identified themselves and advised Mr. Grubbs that they were there to check on his welfare. Grubbs shot 3 to 4 more times in the direction of the deputies, and then retreated inside his home.

At this time, the McMinnville Police Department SWAT team and additional deputies and investigators were requested to respond to the scene. Investigator Tyler Glenn responded for the purpose of utilizing the WCSO drone at the scene. The drone was launched at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Detective Katelyn Cannon of the MPD SWAT team was able to contact Mr. Grubbs by phone but was unable to persuade Mr. Grubbs to surrender. After hours of a stand-off, Mr. Grubbs was taken into custody at 5:10 a.m., without any injury to him or any officer on the scene.

Upon application of a search warrant, seven (7) firearms and ammunition were recovered from, and around, the house.

Mr. Grubbs was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and four (4) counts of Attempted Criminal Homicide. His total bond was set at $1,000,000.00. Mr. Grubbs will appear before Judge Ryan J. Moore at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, for arraignment. Kurtis Michael Grubbs