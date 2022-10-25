Evacuation recommended for communities in Warren County as authorities fight fire

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s department, On October 24, 2022, Warren County Deputies were dispatched to 951 Isha Lane in response to an individual that had been banned from the premises of Isha and had set up camp with a fire on their property. Officers responded to find an uncontained fire.

Officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, local volunteer fire departments, Tennessee Forestry Division, EMA, and EMS responded to the scene.

Robert Vincent Halter has been arrested and taken into custody charged with Reckless Burning and Criminal Trespassing.

Crews battled the fire throughout the night along with fire departments from five additional counties and TEMA, Warren Co EMA, Warren Co. EMS. Over 85 firefighters, 30 fire apparatus and several bull dozers were on site working to control the fire.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. issued a release early Tuesday strongly recommending that all residents of Isha and Curtistown evacuate immediately. A temporary shelter has been set up at the Harrison Ferry fire department for anyone who needs temporary shelter.

According to the latest update by Sheriff Matheny, the fire is approximately 35% contained in the gulf at this time. However, with the forecasted wind speed expected to increase today, the residents at Eagles Nest should be on high alert for any changes with this situation.

A Blackhawk helicopter has made two drops at the fire.

WMSR Thunder Radio will update this article as the news happens.