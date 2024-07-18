Connect with us

News

Warren County Cold Case brought back into focus; Sheriff asks for information

Published

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny urges anyone who might have information regarding the disappearance of, or the whereabouts of Ramona Mae Priest, please contact their office at (931) 473-8032, the McMinnville Police Department at (931) 473-3808, or the Chris Stanford, District Attorney General, 31st Judicial District at (931) 473-9572. The information you have could be the information needed to locate Ms. Priest.

Ramona Mae Priest (AKA Mona) has been missing from Warren County, TN since February 06, 2001. She was 19 years old at the time of her disappearance. Ramona was described as being 5′ 2″ tall, weighing 125 lbs with blonde (dyed black and burgundy) hair and blue eyes. She wore small framed glasses. Ramona has scars on both knees, a red birthmark on the back of her neck and a tattoo of a “Bad Boy” face in light blue and green ink with the initials J.G. written in black ink right above it on her right wrist. Her upper right premolar tooth is missing.

Ramona was last seen (2/6/2001) leaving the city jail in the vicinity of the 100 block of Security Cir. in McMinnville, TN. She left behind all of her belongings and her infant child. She has never been heard from since.

Ramona Priest had received some threats from unidentified individuals prior to her disappearance. It is unlike her to not stay in touch with her family. Foul play is suspected but information regarding her case is very limited.

If you knew Ramona or have any information about her case please reach out.

