Warren County authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

PRESS RELEASE

On April 8, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Warren County deputies and investigators responded to a call from the One Stop Market located at 4138 Old Nashville Highway regarding an armed robbery. Upon their arrival, the officers immediately made contact with the owner of the store, as well as four others that were present during the robbery. The investigation revealed that a male subject wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and a black facemask, entered the store holding a black handgun. The subject ordered them to lie on the floor and took their cell phones. He also had the owner of the store open the cash registers and took an undisclosed amount of cash and several cartons of Marlboro cigarettes before walking out of the store.

During the robbery, the victims were assaulted. Due to a weapon being used in this robbery, and the assault of the victims, investigators consider this subject to be armed and dangerous.

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny and investigators want to urge anyone who owns/operates convenience markets, or is an employee of a convenience market, to be on high alert and report any suspicious activity.

If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, please contact Warren County Sheriff Investigator Jared Jacobs at (931) 473-8032, or call the non-emergency line for our 911 Center at (931) 668-7000. (photos in this story provided by Warren County Sheriff’s Department).