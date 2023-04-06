Connect with us

News

Warren County 6th Grader Arrested for Making Threats of Mass Violence on School Property

Published

Joint Press Release From

Sheriff Jackie D. Matheny, Jr.

District Attorney General Chris Stanford

During the early morning hours of April 6, 2023, the offices of the Warren County Sheriff and the District Attorney General were made aware of a threat of mass violence being circulated via electronic means by a Warren County student. School resources officers and investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s office immediately began an investigation into this allegation. After a thorough investigation, including statements from witnesses, a 6th grade student was identified as the person who made the threat, and after conferring with the District Attorney General, he was taken into custody and charged with Making Threats of Mass Violence on School Property.

Sheriff Matheny and District Attorney Stanford commend the students who came forward with information regarding the threat, and who also cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation. It is imperative that we remind not only our children, but anyone who has information on any possible act of violence, that they share that information with law enforcement immediately.

Also, they want to assure the public that this threat was not related in any way to the rumors of threats that were circulating yesterday at Warren County High School. Those threats were also thoroughly investigated and there was absolutely no evidence of, or any witness to, a threat being made.

Jackie D. Matheny, Jr., Sheriff

Chris Stanford, District Attorney General, 31st Judicial District

