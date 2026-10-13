Warden Brandt Davenport of Tullahoma passed away on Sunday, October 11th, 2026 at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at the age of 4. Warden was born in Winchester, TN to his loving and adoring parents, Jessie and Allison Howard Davenport. He and his family were members of Highland Hills Church of Christ, and he attended ABC Academy, and Little Cats Academy where he quickly became a friend to all. Warden will be remembered by everyone who knew and loved him as an absolute joy, and a light; and his light will live on, as he selflessly gave the gift of life to other children awaiting organ donations. Warden wanted to be a racecar driver, and he loved dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes. He was greeted in Heaven by his sister, Audra Kay Davenport. In addition to his parents, Jessie and Allison, Warden is survived by numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and tons and tons of friends. Warden’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the PICU at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, as well as the Tullahoma Fire Dept, Tullahoma Police Dept, and EMS. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17th from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Cedar Lane church of Christ. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm with Pastors Matthew Miller and Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rosebank Cemetery in Bedford County with Dylan Hall, Cody Luttrell, Lee Taylor, and Kyle Henshaw serving as pallbearers. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating a stuffed animal in Warden’s memory to Asher’s Animals.