WANTED: Ronnie Lee Taylor Sought by McMinnville Police for Attempted Criminal Homicide

BOLO alert. Be on the lookout.

The McMinnville Police Department is actively seeking Ronnie Lee Taylor in connection with an incident of attempted criminal homicide. Taylor, believed to be involved in a shooting that occurred on July 6, 2023, within the city limits of McMinnville, is now considered a wanted individual.

Born on March 25, 2002, Taylor is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution as Taylor is considered armed and dangerous. Local law enforcement agencies are requesting that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts refrain from approaching him and instead promptly contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

Detective Katelyn Cannon of the McMinnville Police Department has been assigned to this case and can be reached at 931-414-6709 or via email at kcannon@mcminnvilletn.gov. If you have any information pertaining to Ronnie Lee Taylor, please do not hesitate to contact Detective Cannon.