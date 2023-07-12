Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

WANTED: Ronnie Lee Taylor Sought by McMinnville Police for Attempted Criminal Homicide

Published

BOLO alert. Be on the lookout.

The McMinnville Police Department is actively seeking Ronnie Lee Taylor in connection with an incident of attempted criminal homicide. Taylor, believed to be involved in a shooting that occurred on July 6, 2023, within the city limits of McMinnville, is now considered a wanted individual.

Born on March 25, 2002, Taylor is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution as Taylor is considered armed and dangerous. Local law enforcement agencies are requesting that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts refrain from approaching him and instead promptly contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Detective Katelyn Cannon of the McMinnville Police Department has been assigned to this case and can be reached at 931-414-6709 or via email at kcannon@mcminnvilletn.gov. If you have any information pertaining to Ronnie Lee Taylor, please do not hesitate to contact Detective Cannon.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023