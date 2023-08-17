Wanda Sue Barlow of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center at the age of 61. No services are scheduled.

A native of Franklin, TN, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Fannie Ruth Murphy Fletcher. Mrs. Barlow was always there whenever her family or friends needed her and helped raise many children in her community. She enjoyed going for rides on the backroads, doing embroidery and playing cards. She also enjoyed cutting wood with her late husband, James Barlow.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Gary Fletcher and James Robert Barlow; brothers, Floyd and Lloyd Fletcher, Glenn Fletcher and Junior Fletcher; sister, Wilma Jean Horton and one great grandchild.

Mrs. Barlow is survived by daughters, Mary Spence (Tommy) of Manchester and Shannon Fox (Shawn) of Bradyville; brother, Randy Fletcher of Manchester; sisters, Jo Ann Fletcher of Woodbury, Judy Allen of Woodbury, Dale Davis (George) of Murfreesboro and Joyce Hercules of Winchester and grandchildren, Dalton Fox (Hannah), Alissa Lemons (Cameron Carter), Abby Spence and Tripp Spence.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.