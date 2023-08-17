Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Wanda Sue Barlow

Published

Wanda Sue Barlow of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center at the age of 61. No services are scheduled.

A native of Franklin, TN, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Fannie Ruth Murphy Fletcher. Mrs. Barlow was always there whenever her family or friends needed her and helped raise many children in her community. She enjoyed going for rides on the backroads, doing embroidery and playing cards. She also enjoyed cutting wood with her late husband, James Barlow.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Gary Fletcher and James Robert Barlow; brothers, Floyd and Lloyd Fletcher, Glenn Fletcher and Junior Fletcher; sister, Wilma Jean Horton and one great grandchild.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mrs. Barlow is survived by daughters, Mary Spence (Tommy) of Manchester and Shannon Fox (Shawn) of Bradyville; brother, Randy Fletcher of Manchester; sisters, Jo Ann Fletcher of Woodbury, Judy Allen of Woodbury, Dale Davis (George) of Murfreesboro and Joyce Hercules of Winchester and grandchildren, Dalton Fox (Hannah), Alissa Lemons (Cameron Carter), Abby Spence and Tripp Spence.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023