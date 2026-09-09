Wanda Spivey, age 60, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2026. She was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois, on March 9, 1966, to the late Raymond Barr Jr. and Margret Barnice Barr.

Along with her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael Spivey, and her brothers, Gary Wayne Barr (Sharon) and Kenny Lynn Barr (Jennifer).

She is survived by her sister, Darlene Lewis (Herman); her brothers, Curtis Dale Barr, William Allan Barr (Regina), Danny Ray Barr (Diane), and Roger Barr (Sabena); and her dear friend who was like a brother to her, Robert Barnes. Wanda also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, and extended family members who will miss her dearly.

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Wanda was a vibrant spirit with a passion for the simple joys in life. She loved playing cards and looked forward to Friday nights filled with bingo. A fan of classic country music and the rumble of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a passion shared with her late husband—Wanda enjoyed life’s classic traditions. She loved Christmas, it was her favorite time of year. She was also an unwavering Alabama Crimson Tide fan (“Roll Tide!”), and above all, a devoted animal lover who adored her two dogs and two cats.

A memorial gathering will be held at Manchester Funeral Home on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. She will be laid to rest at Farrar Hill Cemetery at a later date.