Wanda Lou Smith, age 82, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023 at her residence. Ms. Smith was born in Moore County on February 3rd, 1941, the daughter of the late George L. Adams and Lula Cates Adams. During her life she worked at several factories, including Wilson Golf and Genesco. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Orville Tankersley and her second husband, Estel Smith; her daughter, Rhonda “Sissy” Woods and her husband Jeff Woods, one brother, Tommy Adams and his wife Patsy, and one sister, Juanita Moore. Ms. Smith is survived by one son, Kenny Daniel and his wife Phyllis of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Porscha (Buck) Adams, Shena Woods, and Jessica (Chris) Nunley; five great-grandchildren, Gracie, Anzley, and Benzley Adams, Journey Fox, and Zackston Nunley; two sisters, Betty Darnell of Lynchburg, Patricia Luna of Lynchburg; and one brother, Randy (Jo) Adams of Lynchburg. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Hurricane Cemetery in Moore County.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.