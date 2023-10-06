Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Wanda Lou Smith

Published

Wanda Lou Smith, age 82, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023 at her residence. Ms. Smith was born in Moore County on February 3rd, 1941, the daughter of the late George L. Adams and Lula Cates Adams. During her life she worked at several factories, including Wilson Golf and Genesco. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Orville Tankersley and her second husband, Estel Smith; her daughter, Rhonda “Sissy” Woods and her husband Jeff Woods, one brother, Tommy Adams and his wife Patsy, and one sister, Juanita Moore. Ms. Smith is survived by one son, Kenny Daniel and his wife Phyllis of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Porscha (Buck) Adams, Shena Woods, and Jessica (Chris) Nunley; five great-grandchildren, Gracie, Anzley, and Benzley Adams, Journey Fox, and Zackston Nunley; two sisters, Betty Darnell of Lynchburg, Patricia Luna of Lynchburg; and one brother, Randy (Jo) Adams of Lynchburg. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Hurricane Cemetery in Moore County.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023