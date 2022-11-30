Connect with us

Wanda L. Scott

Wanda L. Scott, of Manchester, passed this life on Monday, November 28, 2022 at her home, at the age of 90. No services are scheduled at this time.

She was the daughter of the late Wesley Herbert Cole and Bessie Mae McCormick Cole. She graduated from Coffee County Highschool in 1950. Wanda enjoyed decorating and was a huge supporter of the military, due to both of her husbands being in the military.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, William Perry Degraw and T.L Scott; daughter, Donita Lynn Degraw and her beloved chihuahua, Bitsy.

She is survived by her sons, Mike Degraw and Roger Scott (Shelia) and four grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

