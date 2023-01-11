Connect with us

Mrs. Wanda Gale Fix, age 63 of Manchester, was born on October 15, 1959, to the late Alfred Harold Qualls and Harvelle Joyce Bencz, in Manchester, TN. She was of the Baptist faith, and she enjoyed crafting, baking cookies, making people laugh, and spending time with family.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Wanda is preceded in death by her stepfather, Gary Bencz, and her son, Allen Michael Walsh. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Steve Fix; two children; two grandchildren; brothers, Lance Bencz and his wife, Cindy, Craig Bencz and his wife, Jennifer, and Patrick Dykes and his wife, Sheila; sister, Sarah Beller; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life in memory of Mrs. Wanda will be conducted on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 4 PM in the Tullahoma Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family will begin at 2 PM until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Wanda passed away on December 17 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville after an extended illness.

Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fix family.

