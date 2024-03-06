On March 1, 2024, Walter Leroy Elliott, Jr. passed away due to cancer after a short hospital stay at the age of 74.

Known interchangeably as Walter to his family and “Walt” to his friends, he was born on May 9, 1949 in Gallatin, TN. Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, work colleague, and friend. Walter graduated from Gallatin Senior High and later attended undergraduate and graduate school at Tennessee Technological University. For most of his adult life, he lived in north Knoxville and Hixson, TN, before moving to Manchester, where he quickly became a fixture in Coffee County. Walter was a mechanical engineer by education and a nuclear engineer by vocation. He was a long-time employee of the Tennessee Valley Authority from 1973-2004, serving as engineering manager at Watts Bar and Sequoyah Nuclear Stations, and Vice President of the Fossil Power Group. He then proceeded to retire and “unretire” four times, serving in consultant and executive roles for ARES, Shaw E&I, and SUN Technical. He was an active member of the Arlington church of Christ (serving as a deacon), Hixson church of Christ (serving as a deacon and elder), and Forest Mill church of Christ, where he was involved with the initiation of a ramp building ministry for the disabled, which has dramatically expanded its outreach during his service. He also volunteered with two local food banks in Manchester and helped with the monthly Outreach meal. He taught adult Sunday School classes at church for many years and delighted in taking part in small groups and numerous men’s morning Bible study groups. He supported numerous missionaries and traveled on several mission trips, including to China. Walter was an avid outdoorsman, as evidenced by his many hunting trips out west, bringing home numerous trophies. He delighted in handing out the meat he brought home or making his famous spicy beef jerky to share with family and friends. Walter also loved motorcycles, Corvettes, boating, bicycles, hiking, watching UT sports and soccer, and finding deals on firearms in local pawn shops. Walter, or “Wally Speedo”, was well known to many Tennessee highway patrolmen. Later in life, he became an expert in turning hand-crafted wooden bowls and gave away most of them, insisting on keeping a meticulous log of “who got what.” He was known for his compassionate spirit, desire for service of others, charming personality, and very dry sense of humor. He collected scores of friends during his lifetime from all of the places he lived, worked, traveled, and attended church.

Walter is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Diane, his son, Benjamin, and his parents Walter Leroy Elliott, Sr. and Mary Ruth Elliott. He is survived by daughter Gina Wilson of Soddy Daisy, TN, son Steve (Jennifer) of Brentwood, TN, sister Anne Barnes of Lebanon, TN, and Nancy (Charlie) Glover of Gallatin, TN. He had four grandchildren: Jacob, Jack, Cooper, and Abigail, of whom he was immensely proud (you would know if you asked him). He had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Forest Mill church of Christ in Manchester, TN at 1 p.m. central time. Visitation with the family will be held prior to services from 10:00am until 1:00pm at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to Walt’s favorite service organizations, the Forest Mill Church of Christ Ramp Ministry, c/o Doug Vaughn, 3388 McMinnville Hwy, Manchester, TN 37355 or Good Samaritan Food Bank, 115 Park Place, Manchester, TN 37355.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Elliott family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com