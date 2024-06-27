Voter registration deadline for August election is Tuesday

Anyone wishing to vote in the upcoming state primary, county general, Manchester City and Tullahoma City elections has only a few days remaining to register to vote.

The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Early voting is July 12-27 and election day is Thursday, August 1st.

You can register to vote in person at the Coffee County Election Commission Office – 1329 McArthur Street in Manchester. You can also register online by clicking here.

Locally, big races on this years August 1st ballot will be Coffee County Mayor, Manchester Mayor and three open seats for Manchester Alderman. Tullahoma Mayor and three Tullahoma aldermen seats are also up for grabs.

LEARN ABOUT THE CANDIDATES

Thunder Radio will host a candidate forum for the upcoming August General Election on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

In a format similar to past years, Thunder Radio will welcome candidates involved in contested races.

The event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at “The Church at 117” – an event facility located in downtown Manchester.

The forum will feature candidates for Manchester Mayor, Manchester Alderman and Coffee County Mayor. A full schedule will be released at a later date.

The Thunder Radio candidate forum is open and free for anyone to attend. It will also be broadcast on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com and video provided on Facebook.

Anyone wishing to submit questions for the candidates must do so prior to the event by emailing tiffany.wmsr@yahoo.com or josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com.

The candidates for Manchester City mayor include:

Bob Bellamy

Bill Nickels

Joey Hobbs

The Candidates for Manchester City Alderman include:

Ryan French

Julie Anderson

Harold “Rocky” Jones

Joe Pat Cope

John Fletcher

Shannon Fletcher

Wilma Thomas

James Threet

The Candidates for Coffee County Mayor include:

Dennis Hunt

Roxanne Springfield Patton

David Nipper