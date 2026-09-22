Vote registration deadline for Nov. election is Oct. 5

Tennesseans wishing to vote in the upcoming state and federal elections must be sure to register by Oct. 5 to meet the deadline.
You may visit your local county election commission office to register or visit GoVoteTN.gov to register today.
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Tennesseans wishing to vote in the upcoming state and federal elections must be sure to register by Oct. 5 to meet the deadline.
You may visit your local county election commission office to register or visit GoVoteTN.gov to register today.
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