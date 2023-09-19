Volunteers Needed to Support Disaster Response in Heart of Tennessee Chapter

Volunteers in the Heart of Tennessee Chapter for the American Red Cross responded to many historic disasters both locally and throughout the nation in the last twelve months. These dedicated volunteers have served communities dealing with floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires in back-to-back disasters.

Severe weather is part of a worsening national trend in which the American Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago.

As rapidly intensifying, weather-related events pose serious challenges to its humanitarian work and the people it serves, the Red Cross has announced an ambitious national plan: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/climate-crisis.html to take urgent action. With more climate-driven disasters upending lives and devastating communities, the organization is racing to adapt its services and grow its disaster response capacity across the country.

In the Tennessee Region, this includes training volunteers on how to respond to disasters locally and across the country.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross responds to these disasters and many home fires weekly, sometimes daily. Volunteers make up about 90 percent of the American Red Cross workforce, helping to make it possible to provide immediate support to our neighbors in time of need.

The Red Cross is asking for help. Disaster Volunteers receive training to respond to the scene of home fires and other disasters. Volunteers provide emotional support, safe shelter, vital supplies, emergency assistance, and information to help families begin recovery. The Heart of Tennessee Chapter is conducting a local volunteer recruitment and training for those looking to make a lasting impact for others.

Upcoming informational and training sessions:

Sept. 20 – Sept. 21, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Heart of Tennessee Chapter, 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro TN, 37129

Oct. 3 – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Moore County Senior Citizen Center, 87 High Street, Lynchburg, TN 37352

If you have questions about the need for volunteers or how the American Red Cross responds in your community, please contact Jon Taylor, Disaster Program Manager at Jonathan.taylor@redcross.org.