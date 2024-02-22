Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Volunteer Day – March Weed Wrangle at Old Stone Fort

Published

The Weed Wrangle is part of a Garden Club of America’s national stewardship effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces. Parks across the state will be hosting events that will not only be great opportunities for volunteers to get outside and help restore their native natural beauty, but also provide the knowledge and skill to combat these non-native invaders at your own home.  

Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park’s (OSFSP) Weed Wrangle is schedule for Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Park Ranger Indiana Calloway invites the community to join the Weed Wrangel at Old Stone Fort to aid in the improvement of our park through volunteering. Projects range from trail upkeep, invasive plant removal, and park cleanup. Volunteering will help both the local environment as well as everyone who enjoys the park from Manchester to the wider world. The invasive plant clearing will be happening on the Enclosure Trail. Volunteers can meet at the Park’s Museum Rooftop.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Please make sure to wear closed-toed shoes and bring water to stay hydrated. Be prepared to hike sections of the Powerline trail which is a natural dirt path.

Ranger Calloway had this to say:

Register for this volunteer opportunity by clicking the link below:

https://tnstateparksvolunteer.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=898524

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tennessee Promise students may use the Weed Wrangle for community service requirements for the college financial assistance program.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023