Coffee County volleyball won its second match in as many nights – dropping Columbia 3-1 Tuesday night in Manchester: 25-18, 17-25, 25-23 an d 28-26.

Twenty kills from senior hitter Zowee Dillard helped to pave the way for Coffee County. Rylee Clark knocked down 8 kills. Dillard also led the way in digs with 9.

Madison Pruitt had 32 assists for the Lady Raiders. Carrington Saner added 4 blocks and 4 kills for CHS.

The Lady Raiders will travel to Grundy County Wednesday.