VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders sweep Warren County, move to 4-1 in district play

Warren County made for some close sets Tuesday afternoon, but in the end the Coffee County Lady Raiders took care of business, sweeping Warren County 3-0.

The Lady Raiders won by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 26-24 for the 3-0 sweep. Coffee County improves to 5-6 overall with the win and 4-1 in district play.

The Lady Raiders got banner days from a couple of their outside hitters. Junior Kurry Neel had 10 kills with no hitting errors. Senior Gia Perez added 10 kills and senior Anna Johnson pitched in 5.

Senior Abby Clark picked up 13 digs on the back row and Madison Pruitt served up two aces for Coffee County.

The Lady Raiders will be at Shelbyville Thursday for another district match before traveling to east Tennessee for the Rocky Top Invitational this weekend.