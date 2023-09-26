Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders sweep Cannon Co; to host Shelbyville for senior night Tuesday

Published

Carrington Saner (left) and Madison Pruitt Monday night, Sept. 18, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM ,1320 AM

Coffee County volleyball rolled past Cannon County Monday, sweeping the Lions in convincing fashion: 25-8, 25-13 and 25-13.

Coffee County’s service game and Cannon County’s struggles to return serve led to most of the damage. Coffee County served up 16 aces on the night – including four apiece from Zowee Dillard and Savannah Cooper. Allie Sullivan, Danni Hillis, Lilee Scott and Madison Pruitt all had a pair of aces.

The Lady Raiders (12-17 overall) will welcome Shelbyville to Manchester Tuesday night for senior night. Junior Varsity to start at 5:30 p.m. with an approximate varsity start at 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023