VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders sweep Cannon Co; to host Shelbyville for senior night Tuesday

Coffee County volleyball rolled past Cannon County Monday, sweeping the Lions in convincing fashion: 25-8, 25-13 and 25-13.

Coffee County’s service game and Cannon County’s struggles to return serve led to most of the damage. Coffee County served up 16 aces on the night – including four apiece from Zowee Dillard and Savannah Cooper. Allie Sullivan, Danni Hillis, Lilee Scott and Madison Pruitt all had a pair of aces.

The Lady Raiders (12-17 overall) will welcome Shelbyville to Manchester Tuesday night for senior night. Junior Varsity to start at 5:30 p.m. with an approximate varsity start at 6:30 p.m.