VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders suffer home sweep to Lawrence County

Riley Clark and Alyssa Goon on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM | 1320 AM

The Lawrence County Wildcats improved to 4-0 in district play with a 3-0 sweep of Coffee County Tuesday night in Manchester – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio 107.9 FM | 1320 AM.

Coffee County lost 18-25, 21-25 and 24-26.

For most of the evening, Coffee County struggled to consistently get into offensive attack. Senior Zowee Dillard led the Lady Raiders with 11 kills. Lillee Scott and Madison Pruitt each added 3. Pruitt finished with 13 assists.

Coffee County will travel to Lincoln County on Thursday.

LISTEN TO THIS BROADCAST REPLAY BY CLICKING HERE.

(photo below: senior Madison Pruitt with a set Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR).

