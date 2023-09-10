VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders struggle, go 0-4 at Tournament of Champions in Alabama

The Coffee County Central volleyball team went to Guntersville, Ala over the weekend.
The Lady Raiders struggled, going 0-4 in the Tournament of Champions to fall to 6-10 on the year.
Coffee County lost to Hardin Valley 0-2 (8-25, 17-25), Jasper (16-25, 14-25), Auburn (12-25, 15-25) and Desoto Central (25-23, 20-25, 7-15).
Senior Zowee Dillard led the Lady Raiders in kills over the weekend with 15. Carrington Saner added 10 and Rylee Clark 9.
Allie Sullivan was busy on the back row – racking up 25 digs. CHS only had 8 services aces in four matches.
The Lady Raiders will host Franklin County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then welcome 20 teams to Manchester for the Dream for Weave Southern Slam on Saturday.