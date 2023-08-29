Connect with us

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders storm back from 0-2 deficit to beat Warren County

Published

From left, Lillee Scott, Madison Pruitt, Zowee Dillard. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM

It’s rare to see a team fall behind 0-2 in a best of five match and then go on to win.

But that is exactly what the Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team did Monday in McMinnville. After dropping the first two sets 16-15 and 23-25, the Lady Raiders rattled off 3 straight dominant wins to beat Warren County 3-2.

Coffee County won three straight sets to close out the Pioneers 25-11, 25-11 and 15-10.

Solid service game helped power the Lady Raiders. Coffee County was right at 90% serve accuracy – a number preached by Coffee County head coach Andrew Taylor. Rylee Clark served up 3 aces, followed by 2 from senior Madison Pruitt.

Zowee Dillard had her best day of the year at the net, registering a team-high 20 kills and she picked up 12 digs to tie Allie Sullivan. Clark had 7 kills.

Pruitt piled up 33 assists in the win.

The Lady Raiders will host Columbia in a district match Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

