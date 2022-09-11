VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders see split results from Knoxville tournament

Coffee County Central Volleyball made the trek to East Tennessee for the Rocky Top Invitational over the weekend and left with a mixed bag of results.

Lady Raiders 1, Montour High School 2

After a quick start and a 25-20 win in set 1, the Lady Raiders hit a brick wall losing 12-25 and 6-15 in the second and third sets, respectively (best of 3)

Gia Perez led Coffee County with 6 kills and a pair of aces. Madison Pruitt served up 4 aces for Coffee County and Kurry Neel pounded out 5 kills.

Lady Raiders 0, Boiling Springs 2

Coffee County struggled for the second straight match, falling 17-25 and 12-25.

The Lady Raiders only managed 15 kills and 1 ace as a team in the short, 2-set match. Perez had 4 of the team’s 15 kills and Zowee Dillard notched 3.

Lady Raiders 2, Lebanon 0

The Lady Raiders got in the win column early Saturday morning, winning 25-22 and 25-12 for a 2-0 win over Lebanon.

Five different Lady Raiders recorded kills in the win, paced by 6 from senior middle hitter Anna Johnson and 5 apiece by Perez and Neel. Abby Clark picked up 4 digs from the back row.

Lady Raiders 2, Jackson High School 0

The Lady Raiders got their second win of the tournament, 25-21 and 25-18 over Jackson High School.

Coffee County was solid at the service line – serving at 90% accuracy and picking up 7 aces, led by 3 from Johnson.