Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders see split results from Knoxville tournament

Published

Coffee County Central Volleyball made the trek to East Tennessee for the Rocky Top Invitational over the weekend and left with a mixed bag of results.

Lady Raiders 1, Montour High School 2

After a quick start and a 25-20 win in set 1, the Lady Raiders hit a brick wall losing 12-25 and 6-15 in the second and third sets, respectively (best of 3)

Gia Perez led Coffee County with 6 kills and a pair of aces. Madison Pruitt served up 4 aces for Coffee County and Kurry Neel pounded out 5 kills.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lady Raiders 0, Boiling Springs 2

Coffee County struggled for the second straight match, falling 17-25 and 12-25.

The Lady Raiders only managed 15 kills and 1 ace as a team in the short, 2-set match. Perez had 4 of the team’s 15 kills and Zowee Dillard notched 3.

Lady Raiders 2, Lebanon 0

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Raiders got in the win column early Saturday morning, winning 25-22 and 25-12 for a 2-0 win over Lebanon.

Five different Lady Raiders recorded kills in the win, paced by 6 from senior middle hitter Anna Johnson and 5 apiece by Perez and Neel. Abby Clark picked up 4 digs from the back row.

Lady Raiders 2, Jackson High School 0

The Lady Raiders got their second win of the tournament, 25-21 and 25-18 over Jackson High School.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County was solid at the service line – serving at 90% accuracy and picking up 7 aces, led by 3 from Johnson.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

August 22, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022