VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders make big donation to Weaver Foundation; dispatch Shelbyille 3-0 on senior night

Coffee County Central’s volleyball program made a large donation to the Dream for Weave Foundation before the team’s senior night match against Shelbyville Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2023.

The team made a $2,200 donation to the foundation – funds raised from the “Dream for Weave Southern Slam” tournament that was held on Sept. 16, bringing 20 high school volleyball teams to the area.

“We are incredibly grateful to volleyball coach Andrew Taylor and his girls,” said Josh Peterson, who serves as Treasurer of the DFW Foundation. “They dedicate an entire weekend of resources and energy into putting on a great tournament and bringing great volleyball to our community. This contribution will go a long way to helping athletes in our community through the work of the foundation.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As the sports director for WMSR Thunder Radio, Dennis Weaver was instrumental in bringing sports like volleyball to the radio airwaves with the “Hometown Sports Series.”

“Dennis was passionate about getting all of our local sports on the radio and covering them for our website at Thunder1320.com,” added Peterson, who is also co-owner of Thunder Radio WMSR.

The Dream for Weaver Foundation is a 501c3 organization that formed in late 2020 after Weaver’s passing. Since its inception, the foundation has contributed over $40,000 in assistance to local athletes in the form of scholarships and financial assistance for young athletes who need help purchasing necessary equipment and fees.

Thunder Radio and the Dream for Weave Foundation also teamed up to start the annual Thundie Sports Awards – held in May every year to honor local athletes, teams and coaches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can donate to the foundation by clicking here.

Learn more about the foundation by visiting thunder1320.com/dreamforweave

LADY RAIDERS 3, SHELBYVILLE 0

The Lady Raiders went on to smash Shelbyville on Tuesday, winning three sets to none over the Eaglettes for a senior night win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County won 25-13, 25-18 and 25-11.

The Lady Raiders dominated at the net, spreading out 30 kills as a team. Zowee Dillard, Rylee Clark and Morgen Spears all put down 7 kills. Dillard served up 6 of Coffee County’s 11 service aces. Madison Pruitt led CHS with 22 assists and Spears added 4 digs.

Coffee County moves to 13-17 on the year with the win.