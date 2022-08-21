VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders go 1-3 at Saturday tournament

Coffee County Central volleyball went 1-3 Saturday at Middle Tennessee Christian School’s Cougar Classic. Scoreboard and recaps below:

Providence Christian Academy 2, Coffee County – 0

Coffee County dropped the best of 3 in straight sets, 19-25 and 14-25.

Service errors were a problem for Coffee County, with an 82 percent serve rate. Gia Perez led Coffee County in kills with 3, while Camry Moss and Anna Johnson each added a pair. Madison Pruitt had 6 assists and Abby Clark 3 digs.

Trinity 2, Coffee County 1

After dropping set one 25-23, the Lady Raiders bounced back for a 25-23 win in set two but couldn’t get into rhythm and dropped the third 5-15.

Anna Johnson and Kurry Neel each tallied 3 kills for Coffee County and Madison Pruitt served up a team high 6 aces. Abby Clark added 4 digs from the back row.

Notre Dame 2, Coffee County 0

Coffee County fell in straight sets: 15-25 and 21-25.

Abby Clark led CHS in digs with 7 and Gia Perez tacked on 5. CHS managed only 9 kills – 3 from Zowee Dillard and 2 apiece by Kurry Neel and Camry Moss.

Central Magnet 0, Coffee County 2

The Lady Raiders easily dispatched of Central Magnet 25-17 and 25-16.

As a team, CHS had 17 kills, led by 4 apiece from Zowee Dillard and Gia Perez, who also had 5 aces at the service line. Abby Clark managed 7 digs and Pruitt led the Lady Raiders in assists with 10 of the team’s 13.

The Lady Raiders are 1-4 on the season with district matches on the horizon this week. CHS will host Shelbyville Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. (Thunder Radio Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series Broadcast) and will travel to Lincoln County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.