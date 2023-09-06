Connect with us

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders get 3-1 district win over Spring Hill

From left, Lillee Scott, Madison Pruitt, Zowee Dillard. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM

Coffee County volleyball handled Spring Hill 3-1 Tuesday night to pick up a district win: 25-17, 25-17, 16-25 and 25-22.

The Lady Raiders had a solid night in the serve game – touching on the 90% serve-in rate that coach Andrew Taylor harps on. Senior Zowee Dillard served up 4 aces and Rylee Clark added 3.

Dillard also led the way with Kills at 13 but she had plenty of help. Rylee Clark added 8 kills, Savannah Cooper 7, Lillee Scott 5 and Carrington Saner 5.

Libero Allie Sullivan had 12 digs on the back row. Dillard and Scott each pitched in 8 digs.

The Lady Raiders return home Thursday to host Tullahoma at 6:30 p.m. That match will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio on the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

