VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders finish district runner up

A couple of injuries and a deep match with Warren County were costly for the Coffee County Central volleyball program Thursday night in Fayetteville.

Coffee County fought to beat Warren County 3-2 in the semi-finals, but the exhausted squad couldn’t hold up in the district championship, falling 3-0 to host Lincoln County. The loss ends Coffee County’s bid for four consecutive district titles.

The Lady Raiders will advance to the Region 3 tournament, though. They will take on Cleveland Blue Raiders at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Lincoln County High School.

Warren County 2, Coffee County 3

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County fell behind 2-1 in the best-of-five and had to scratch and claw just to get out of the semi-finals.

In-match injuries to Kurry Neel and Gia Perez put Coffee County in a bind after going ahead 1-0 with a 25-19 win in the first set. CHS dropped the next two sets 19-25 and 21-25 before bouncing back to win 25-16 and 15-10.

Service errors were problematic for Coffee County as the Lady Raiders served in at just 81 percent against the Lady Pioneers. Junior Zowee Dillard dominated around the net, pounding out 15 kills to lead the way. Camry Moss added 8 kills. Madison Pruitt notched 20 assists and Ryleigh McInnis 15.

Abby Clark was active on the back row, earning 18 digs. Pruitt and McInnis each pitched in 12 digs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lincoln County 3, Coffee County 0

The Lady Raiders simply didn’t have any juice left to take on the top-flight Lady Falcons after the long match with the Lady Pioneers, falling 12-25, 16-25 and 23-25.

Coffee County served at 78 percent. Dillard and Perez each had 6 kills for the Lady Raiders.

Honors

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ryleigh McInnis and Zowee Dillard each earned all-tournament honors for their solid efforts.