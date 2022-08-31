VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders fight for 3-1 win over Franklin County

Nothing about Tuesday night’s home match against Franklin County was easy for the Central High School Lady Raiders.

But they pulled through.

Coffee County fought from behind in the first two sets and pulled away in the fourth in a 3-1 win over the Rebelettes, a district match you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.

Coffee County trailed the first set the entire way until finally taking a lead at 17-16 on their way to a 25-22 win.

Then in set two, Coffee County fell behind 6-0 and never tied the match until 23-23 and finally took a lead at 24-23. The Lady Raiders got a kill from Zowee Dillard to go up 25-24 and eventually win 26-24.

CHS lost the 3rd set 15-25 before running away with a 25-16 win in the fourth set.

Junior Zowee Dillard made her presence known at the net for Coffee County with 11 kills – most coming from the middle. She also blocked 5 Franklin County shots at the net to tie with Camry Moss for the team lead. Moss pitched in 7 kills of her own and led the Lady Raiders at the service line with 6 of the team’s 14 aces.

Coffee County improves to 2-1 in district play with the win and the Lady Raiders will travel to Tullahoma Wednesday before a rematch with Franklin County on Thursday in Winchester.