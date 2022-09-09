VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders drop Shelbyville 3-1

Coffee County Central volleyball team pulled its record to even on the season at 6-6 with a 3-1 win over Shelbyville Thursday afternoon in Bedford County.

The Lady Raiders won 25-20, 19-25, 25-19 and 25-19.

CHS got contributions from multiple people. Junior Zowee Dillard ripped off 11 kills , and senior Anna Johnson notched 8 kills for CHS; Camry Moss, Gia Perez, and Kurry Neel all pitched in 7.

Perez and Ryleigh McInnis each served up 4 aces.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The win completes the season sweep of the Eaglettes and pushes the Lady Raider district record to 5-1.

The Lady Raiders will travel to Knoxville for a weekend tournament.