VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders drop Shelbyville 3-1 Wednesday; host Tullahoma Thursday

Coffee County volleyball picked up its second win in as many days Wednesday- beating Shelbyville 3 sets to 1: 25-9, 25-20, 25-27 and 25-19.

Coffee County had 20 service aces in the win, led by 6 from Madison Pruitt, 5 from Savannah Cooper and 4 Allie Sullivan.

Zowee Dillard had 12 kills in the win.

It was the second win in as many days for CHS after beating Spring Hill 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders will host Tullahoma at 6:30 p.m. Thursday – hear that broadcast on Thunder Radio Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go smartphone app).