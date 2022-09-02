VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders drop Franklin County for 2nd time in a week

After a disappointing 0-3 loss to Tullahoma Wednesday, the CHS Lady Raider volleyball team bounced back with a 3-1 win over Franklin County Thursday in their third match in three days.

Coffee County dropped the Rebelettes 25-18, 25-23, 11-25 and 25-18. Junior Zowee Dillard had another big day against Franklin County, leading the Lady Raiders with 10 kills. Camry Moss pitched in 8 kills and led CHS with 4 aces.

Abby Clark added 7 of Coffee County’s 24 digs.

The Lady Raiders (4-6) will travel to Warren County for a district match next Tuesday.