VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders complete season sweep of Franklin County with 3-1 win

Published

Rylee Clark -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Coffee County Central volleyball completed the regular season sweep of Franklin County with a 3-1 win Tuesday night in Manchester. The Lady Raiders won 25-23, 25-22, 15-25 and 25-20.

Coffee County had 15 service aces in the win – 6 coming from Rylee Clark and three from Rileigh Russell.

Kill productoin was spread out evently. Morgen Spears racked up 7 kills in the win to lead the way. Senior Zowee Dillard banged out 6 kills and Carrington Saner 5.

Senior Lillee Scott kept the ball alive with 9 digs. Savannah Cooper and Dillard each had 4.

The Lady Raiders move to 7-10 with the win. They will host the Dream for Weave Southern Slam Saturday in Manchester. Read more about that by clicking here.

